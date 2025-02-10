fbpx

Morning Scoop: Housing Affordability

February 10, 2025

Housing affordability is a complex issue impacting large and small communities across the United States, including right here in Arizona. Cities and towns recognize the urgent need for an increased housing supply that’s safe, sustainable, and affordable – enabling all Arizonans to pursue the dream of home ownership. Hear from this bipartisan panel – two mayors, an economist and a data expert – on the latest trends and statistics, along with in-depth viewpoints from those on the frontlines about what is being accomplished – and what needs to be done.

 

 

 

