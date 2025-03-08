Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Sustainable Water Management is Crucial to Arizona’s Continued Growth

Suncliffe Group, Guest Commentary//March 8, 2025//[read_meter]

Home>Commentary>

Sustainable Water Management is Crucial to Arizona’s Continued Growth

Sustainable Water Management is Crucial to Arizona’s Continued Growth

Suncliffe Group, Guest Commentary//March 8, 2025//[read_meter]

Don’t you just love this perfect 80 degree weather? We sure do. But then we heard about snow drought — the lack of snow in the mountains that feed the Colorado, Verde, and Salt River systems — and it has us thinking about water. Well really, our lack of water, and how it might impact all the places we love across Arizona, and our business Suncliffe. Just this weekend, for Arizona Cocktail Weekend, we launched a new spirit, the Cultivaro Amaro. Its ingredients are sourced from across Arizona: bark from Ponderosa Pines in Northern Arizona, pecans from Cochise, dates from Yuma, oranges from Tucson and nopales from across the state.

Suncliffe founders: Clare Byrne, Thomas Giddings and Ryan Lawrence

Small businesses like ours rely on the state’s natural resources to manufacture our products, create jobs and build the local economy. Unfortunately, one of Arizona’s most important water sources, groundwater, remains unmanaged across most of the state. This allows out-of-state interests to extract unlimited amounts of water and creates challenges for many of the small rural communities and farms that depend on this water supply. But that could change. Right now Arizona’s legislators have the opportunity to ensure that comprehensive, statewide groundwater management is passed in the 2025 legislative session.

The upcoming 10% to 20% cuts to the Arizona Colorado River water allocations, as part of the federal government’s response to less available Colorado River water and ongoing megadrought in the West, will further stress Arizona’s groundwater resources. Solving Arizona’s groundwater problems now ensures we can strategically deal with these cuts and any other water management woes that come with managing water in the desert. If left unchecked, these will create a ripple effect, harming businesses, straining our economy and threatening Arizona’s reputation. Water shortage anywhere in Arizona, and the bad media it comes with, impacts potential new investment in the State and hurts us all.

Arizona has a long history of innovation, resilience and working together when it comes to water management. From the creation of the Central Arizona Project (CAP) to the landmark 1980 Groundwater Management Act, we’ve been able to balance growth with sustainability. But today’s challenges require a renewed focus and a willingness to adapt and find consensus by the various business interests in our state and by Arizona’s elected leaders. We can’t wait one or two more years for Arizona’s leaders to take action, we must take action now. We can’t leave the rest of the state behind for another 40 years.

Arizona’s legislators must reach an agreement on comprehensive groundwater management, particularly in rural areas where regulation is weak or nonexistent. Expanding groundwater management to these areas will help ensure that water use is aligned with long-term business and community interests. Without renewed groundwater policies, rural communities will continue to suffer, and economies will stagnate.

Advocacy for smart water policy is not just about conservation — it’s about ensuring that Arizona remains a top destination for businesses and families alike. Only by enacting common sense policies for sustainable water management can we ensure that Arizona remains a thriving hub for commerce and innovation for generations to come.

Cheers, to our shared future,
Clare Byrne – Suncliffe co-founder
Thomas Giddings – Suncliffe co-founder
Ryan Lawrence – Suncliffe co-founder

Tags: water, groundwater management, Central Arizona Project, Suncliffe, Colorado River

Related Content

Arizona leaders must choose – defend our state or surrender its future

Arizona was the 48th state to join the Union, forced to change its laws before being granted statehood. We fou[...]

March 7, 2025

In Their Words: Carl Kunasek

Carl Kunasek left a large mark on Arizona as a Republican member of the Arizona State House of Representatives[...]

March 7, 2025
Prop 311

Doubling down on deputizing police is a bad idea

The recently proposed SB1164 seeks to expand Section 287 (g) of the 1996 Immigration and Nationality Act (INA)[...]

March 6, 2025
An herbal naturopathic medicine selection.

Arizona positioned to lead the way in sages and scientific approach to mental health

Recently, the Arizona House Appropriations Committee approved HB2871 to spend up to $5 million for clinical re[...]

March 6, 2025

Arizona needs a retirement plan fix to staff correctional facilities

The last line of defense in our criminal justice system are the jails and prisons that house the scofflaws of [...]

March 5, 2025
Rows of solar panels sit at Orsted's Eleven Mile Solar Center lithium-ion battery storage energy facility, Feb. 29, 2024, in Coolidge, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Clean energy freeze betrays veterans, kills jobs and undermines national security

As a veteran who has proudly served this nation, I cannot stand by while the Trump administration once again p[...]

March 4, 2025

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.