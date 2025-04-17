Pharmacists are ready — and needed — to do more

Too many Arizonans are waiting too long for basic health care. I’ve been practicing pharmacy in Casa Grande for over 20 years, and I see the strain on patients every day. The state already has a shortage of 560 primary care physicians, and will need nearly 2,000 more by 2030 just to keep pace with population growth, chronic conditions and the needs of our aging population. Patients feel this every day in delays in getting an appointment, long drives to find a provider and crowded urgent care clinics.

At the same time, trained pharmacists are ready to help, but current laws are standing in the way.

SB1214 is a patient-first solution. This legislation, which has already passed the Senate and advanced to the House floor, would allow pharmacists to test and treat for common illnesses like strep throat and the flu. That means faster care for patients with sore throats, fevers or flu symptoms without needing to wait days for a doctor’s appointment or visit a busy ER. It’s a practical, patient-first step that expands access to timely — and potentially more cost-effective — care.

Pharmacists are uniquely positioned to help fill critical gaps in our health care workforce — especially in areas where fewer physicians are available. We’re already trained in disease prevention, chronic care and public health. Our doctoral-level education and clinical rotations prepare us to provide safe, effective care for everyday health issues — whether that’s managing a chronic condition or addressing a minor illness quickly and appropriately.

What we need now is the authority to do more of what we’re trained to do. And pharmacists want to do more.

According to recent Surescripts data, a leading health information network, 75% of pharmacists support expanding our role to include point-of-care testing and treatment — up from 65% in 2023. Yet only 36% say they’re currently able to offer all the care their patients need. That’s a missed opportunity, especially when we’re often the most accessible health care provider in a community.

SB1214 doesn’t expand our scope beyond our training. It doesn’t replace physicians. It allows pharmacists to use clinical protocols to safely diagnose and treat low-risk conditions — something already working in other states to improve outcomes and reduce unnecessary visits to urgent care or the ER.

Safety and coordination matter, too. That’s why 85% of pharmacists say access to centralized clinical information is a top priority — more than any other provider group. We’re committed to delivering care that’s high quality, cost-effective, and part of a connected system that truly works for patients.

And patients are the reason this matters. We see the impact of care delays every day — parents juggling work and child care, seniors managing chronic illness, or someone with a sore throat who just needs quick treatment. All of them deserve timely care without waiting days for an appointment or traveling long distances to find a provider. Pharmacists are already in nearly every Arizona community. We’re open evenings, weekends and holidays. We’re here, we’re trusted and we’re ready to help.

The bottom line is this: Arizona’s provider shortage is real, and patients are feeling it. SB1214 is a practical step forward — modernizing how care is delivered, supporting overburdened health care systems, and making full use of pharmacists already embedded and trusted in every community.

The Arizona House should pass SB1214, and let pharmacists do the work we’re trained, trusted, and eager to do.

Dr. Andrew Thatcher is a community pharmacist and immunization trainer with a specialty in non-sterile compounding and over 20 years of patient care experience.