Creating a Superior energy future

For 150 years, the people of Superior built this town with their bare hands.

Our rural community was carved from the Superstition Mountains like the silver and copper mines that dot this area — an indelible link to both our past and future.

Now, as Superior experiences an economic resurgence brought about by industries old and new, our town continues to envision and chart its own path. This time, with energy.

Like water, access to reliable and affordable energy is essential to every Arizona community. Superior is growing. We remain a small town of roughly 2,500 residents, but our downtown district is buzzing. A new generation of travelers and tourists is discovering Superior and our unique shops, restaurants and beautiful natural surroundings — all less than an hour from metro Phoenix.

Mining is also a big part of our story, of course. Resolution Copper is prepared to create thousands of local jobs as it pulls enough copper out of the ground to supply an estimated 25% of North America’s copper demand. We are working hard to keenly target the development of affordable housing and recruitment of quality employers so there are more places to live and work for Superior families.

None of this is possible without affordable, reliable power.

To help provide the energy Superior needs to thrive, we have proposed to the Salt River Project a local parcel for the construction of a Battery Electric Storage System (BESS). The facility, when completed, will be capable of producing 100-150 MW for four hours at a time — enough to power more than 25,000 homes during peak demand on summer evenings. This energy will not only support Superior but also the surrounding areas that are growing in the East Valley and Copper Corridor.

The beauty of a battery storage system like this is that it can be charged when demand is low (and power is less expensive) and utilized when demand and energy costs are high. That improves reliability and saves money on the power homes and businesses need.

Arizona has nearly 3,900 MW of operational battery storage, with plans to nearly double that portfolio by 2026. Already, Arizona is among the top three states in the nation in terms of deployed, utility-scale battery storage.

For Superior, battery storage means emission-free energy, construction jobs and millions of dollars in lease revenue over the life of the project. But SRP’s broader network of customers will also benefit since the battery power is more than enough for Superior’s current needs and will flow to the grid.

The need for more energy in our state is growing. Arizona’s major utilities — SRP, Arizona Public Service and Tucson Electric Power — all broke records this past summer for peak demand. Energy consumption is forecast to keep climbing as our state grows and the economy demands more energy for manufacturing, data processing and other key industries. Rural Arizona must look at these energy opportunities, not only to serve its own residents but also to be actively engaged and leading to ensure the power grid is sustainable statewide.

There is no one-size-fits-all plan to meet Arizona’s energy demand. We need coal, natural gas, nuclear power, renewables and other new technologies. Utility-scale battery storage is a critical part of the equation.

As Vice Chairman Nick Myers of the Arizona Corporation Commission said: “Battery storage not only supports grid stability, it ensures that renewable energy is available into the evening when the sun isn’t shining. Adding significant storage capacity is critical to maintaining a reliable and resilient grid.”

It’s fitting, and I’m proud that the people of Superior are helping lead the way by taking control of our own energy future.

Mila Besich was elected mayor of the Town of Superior in 2016, and re-elected in 2018 and 2022.