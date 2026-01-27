Arizona AG Kris Mayes seeks public’s help to monitor ICE agents

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, including one wearing a 'NOT ICE' face covering, walk near their vehicles, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Richfield, Minn. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)

Key Points:

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes seeks public videos and photos of ICE agents’ actions in the state

Mayes sets up website for public to report potential unlawful activity by federal agents, including ICE and CBP

Mayes sets up website for public to submit evidence of federal misconduct

Attorney General Kris Mayes wants you to send her your videos and photos of what ICE agents are doing in Arizona.

Mayes has set up a website on her official state page where members of the public to report “potential unlawful activity by federal agents or personnel.” That includes not just Immigration and Customs Enforcement but also Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations.

And the attorney general is making it clear this isn’t just an idle request.

“Independent evidence, submitted directly to our office, could be critical for future independent investigations into alleged misconduct,” the site says.

And press aide Richie Taylor acknowledged that the decision to seek out evidence is in direct response to what has happened in Minneapolis. That includes the Jan. 7 shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called what Good and others were doing that day an “act of domestic terrorism” and said the officer feared she was going to run him down when he fired three times into the vehicle.

But cell phone video — the kind that Mayes wants to gather here — has painted a somewhat different picture, including that the officer had placed himself in front of the vehicle, that she was turning away, and that it was the third shot that killed her.

A medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the shooting was a criminal act, but it opens the door to prosecutors pursuing a further investigation.

Mayes said she does not question the fact that federal agents have “broad authority” to enforce federal laws. And that includes immigration laws.

“But they must do so lawfully,” she said.

So what crosses the line?

That list, she said, includes use of excessive force, unlawful searches or arrests, wrongful detentions, interference with voting, or other civil rights violations.

And Mayes, in setting up the website, also said she is sending a message.

“As Arizona’s top law enforcement officer, I want to remind all federal agents of my expectations for them in our state: Respect the law, do not mask, deescalate violence when possible, and stay out of schools, hospitals and churches,” she said.

But Taylor said his boss is not saying that masking violates state laws.

“ICE has reversed previous guidance from previous administrations,” he said. “She believes it’s unacceptable.”

Ditto with going into schools, hospitals and churches

“It’s not per se illegal,” Taylor said, but, again, a reversal of prior policy.

“And she believes it’s inappropriate for schools and churches and hospitals to be the focus of immigration enforcement,” he said. “It jeopardizes public safety in a very real way.”

The new website comes amid a controversy Mayes ignited over what she said could happen when masked and plainclothes ICE agents come up against what is known as Arizona’s “stand your ground law.”

It starts, she said, with the fact that Arizona has “a lot of guns.”

“We’re a gun culture in this state,” she told Brahm Resnik of KTVK-TV.

“It’s kind of a recipe for disaster because you have these masked federal officers with very little identification, sometimes no identification, wearing plain clothes and masks,” Mayes said. “And we have a ‘stand your ground law’ that says that if you reasonably believe that your life is in danger and you’re in your house or your car or on your property that you can defend yourself with lethal force.”

She said that’s why it’s important for police to have uniforms and be easily identified, “especially in a state like Arizona, which has a stand your ground law.”

Mayes made similar comments to Capitol Media Services.

“When armed, masked agents force their way into the homes of U.S. citizens without warrants, the risk of dangerous and volatile situations rises dramatically,” she said. “The Trump administration must start acting within the bounds of the Constitution so we can ensure public safety in Arizona and across the country.”

The remarks have produced a chorus of criticism from Republican lawmakers and party officials, most recently from state Senate Majority Leader John Kavanagh.

“This is not rhetoric,” said the Fountain Hills Republican.

“This is a direct threat to law enforcement,” he said in a prepared statement. “When the attorney general of Arizona tells people they may be justified in shooting masked officers, she is inviting violence.”

And Kavanagh, who was a police officer, said Mayes should resign.

“The chief law enforcement officer in Arizona has publicly stated that if you are confronted by armed individuals wearing non-traditional police uniforms — meaning wearing the types of military fatigues that ICE wears and SWAT teams wear — and they have a mask on their face, that that is defensible grounds to shoot them and kill them,” he told Capitol Media Services.

Taylor said his boss wasn’t encouraging violence.

“When you have agents who are acting like what we’ve seen in Minneapolis, specifically busting down the door of a U.S. citizen without a judicial warrant, and not even there for the person they are actually trying to find, in Arizona that could create a very dangerous situation,” he said. Taylor said Mayes believes that those kinds of activities by federal agents, given the prevalence of guns and the state’s stand your ground law, “heightens the risk for a volatile and tragic situation to occur.”

And Taylor said that the first thing people who find themselves in that situation is to call 911.

“That is the safest and best thing that you can do.”

Kavanagh also complained that Mayes was making statements that federal officers who are doing what has happened elsewhere have no immunity. Kavanagh acknowledged, though, that he is unsure of the extent to which federal law enforcement officers can be prosecuted for state crimes.

Vice President JD Vance said after the Minneapolis shooting that ICE agents were “protected by absolute immunity.” But he later backtracked, saying federal officials would conduct an investigation.

In many ways, the purpose of the website that Mayes set up is to take the first steps: gather information on what has occurred, and then determine whether a state crime has occurred.

Taylor said that Mayes would examine each complaint received — and that prosecution “would depend on what laws may have been violated.” But he said the attorney general believes there is no absolute immunity.

“Murder is not lawful,” Taylor said.

The form at “www.azag.gov/complaints/federal-misconduct” is comprehensive.

It starts with the name of the person filing the complaint.

Mayes said she needs that for her investigators to contact witnesses for further information.

But she conceded that her ability to keep that information confidential is only “to the extent permitted by law,” as the state has extensive laws on what is a public record. Mayes said, though, that forms can be submitted anonymously.

The forms ask for a description of what happened, where and when that occurred, whether anyone was injured, and whether the person filing the report was physically present.

Most significantly, there’s a link to add up to five still photos.

Videos require an extra step.

Rather than accept direct submission, the form asks that the videos be uploaded to a third-party site like YouTube, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, and then provide a link to the video.