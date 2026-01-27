Cartwright Elementary’s return to a 5-day work week is a necessity

Students learn about local varieties of produce during a National School Lunch Week event at Nottingham Elementary School in Arlington, VA. (Lance Cheung / USDA.gov via Flickr)

Cartwright Elementary School District made a consequential decision for the next school year, aiming to improve the lives and health of the nearly 12,000 students who attend our 20 schools.

Five and a half years ago, our district in west Phoenix decided to abandon the traditional five-day-a-week schedule for the atypical four days of instruction. On many levels, this experiment didn’t work and now we are rectifying that decision.

Our students face a number of challenges – more than most young children, especially those that live in more affluent parts of the state. For instance, about 90% of students qualify for the federal free or reduced meals while at school.

It’s those students who gain an extra benefit from the five-day schedule. Going back to a five-day schedule ensures those thousands of students receive at least a healthy breakfast and lunch every Friday. For no other reason, moving back to a five-day classroom schedule equals a significant win for our students.

Aside from that significant benefit, Cartwright needs to put more emphasis on the fundamentals of reading and writing.

Some school districts in Arizona use the four-day schedule, and I pass no judgment on places like Liberty Elementary or Page Unified, but the districts that teach only four days aren’t in the same predicament as Cartwright.

Frankly, Cartwright students need as much time in a classroom as possible. Our children have fallen behind and one less day of instruction fails to provide a real opportunity to excel.

Indeed, our state test scores fall short compared to schools around the state, including our peers throughout Phoenix.

Of the nearly 12,000 students in our 20 elementary and junior high schools, just 23% are either proficient or highly proficient. That means those kids are academically prepared to move to the next grade. For those children, we are proud of the hard work they perform amid a challenging environment. Another 16% of our students are considered partially proficient, which means they need some support to be ready for the next grade.

However, it’s the next group of students who desperately need more instruction time. More than 60% of our students are minimally proficient, meaning they may need significant support to be ready for the next grade.

Since the COVID pandemic, comparing students from the 2021-22 school to the 2024-25 year, Cartwright students passing the English Language Assessment test rose 1%. In the same time period, similar districts made better improvements. Alhambra increased its passing score by 4%. Isaac School District saw 6% greater passing rates. Overall, 3% more students passed the tests in the state in the same time period. A similar story is told looking at the passing test scores for math.

Nixing a four-day work week wasn’t done on a whim. We looked at a comprehensive study from the University of Oregon, where one in 10 schools use a four-day week. That study found a decrease in math scores from those students, an increase in absences for high school students and, significantly, a decrease in the five-year graduation rate.

The five-day teaching structure simply means more time in the classroom for students. A look at several Valley districts illustrates the problem. In Gilbert Public Schools for instance, their students spend more than 140 hours a year in class compared to Cartwright children. In nearby Alhambra Elementary School District — a district with similar demographics to Cartwright — students spend about 113 hours more in a classroom.

Our teachers work hard and in a sometimes-tough environment. Our economically disadvantaged students fight against heavy odds and our dedicated teachers must serve as educators, social workers, protectors and caretakers. I understand they have grown accustomed to a four-day schedule and that many work beyond the hours spent in a classroom. At the end of the day, however, we are here to prepare our students for the real world and to teach them the basics they need to succeed in school and in life.

I stand by the Cartwright board’s decision to reinstitute a five-day work week. In the long run, our students will be better off. And that’s an outcome all educators want.

Lydia Hernandez has been a representative of Arizona’s 24th Legislative District since January 2023.