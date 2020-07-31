Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Former health director says in court Ducey wrong to close gyms (access required)

Former health director says in court Ducey wrong to close gyms (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services July 31, 2020

The former state health director says Gov. Doug Ducey is "scientifically wrong'' in lumping gyms and fitness centers with bars as places that cannot be safely operated during the pandemic.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

M

Judge tosses proposed education tax, skewers backers

A measure to boost taxes on the state's most wealthy can't go on the November ballot because the description of the measure fails to inform voters of what it really does, a judge ruled late Friday.