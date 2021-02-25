Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Courts prepare for rush to expunge marijuana convictions (access required)

Courts prepare for rush to expunge marijuana convictions (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times February 25, 2021

Arizona courts are preparing for a possible influx of expungement petitions later this year after Proposition 207 opened the door for people with some marijuana-related offenses to pursue getting those records wiped out.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

prison-bars

Study looks at economic benefit of early prison release (access required)

A new report found that Arizona could save $1.4 billion in the next decade if the state implements more opportunities for non-dangerous offenders to shave time off their prison sentences.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */