Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Telehealth bill allows medical professionals to make critical decisions (access required)

Telehealth bill allows medical professionals to make critical decisions (access required)

By: Guest Opinion April 2, 2021

HB2454 would be a huge step in the right direction for Arizona patients and providers who want to make healthcare — of which telehealth is an essential and lasting piece — as safe, accessible, and affordable as possible.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Voter Proudly Displays Evidence that He Voted on Election Day in the United States.

For the People Act a rescue plan for democracy

Just like America’s economy needed rescuing from the impact of Covid, our democracy needs its own rescue plan to save it from lies and laws meant to stop voters from voting. The For the People Act is that rescue package--and it can’t pass a moment too soon.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */