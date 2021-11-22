Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Lawsuit alleges sheriff’s office retaliated against union leader (access required)

Lawsuit alleges sheriff’s office retaliated against union leader (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times November 22, 2021

The president of the union that represents civilian and detention personnel at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office claims the agency retaliated against him for his work with the union and for interviews with journalists about the effects of Covid. 

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Senate audit inches closer to conclusion (access required)

U.S. Rep. John Shadegg – the “special master” who will oversee answering the Senate’s questions about the materials – hasn’t told the county yet who will be on the IT team. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */