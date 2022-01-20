Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cyber Ninjas CEO hit with arrest warning (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times January 20, 2022

Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan must let American Oversight attorneys depose him on January 27 or face additional sanctions and a possible civil arrest warrant, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp ordered this week.  The order follows Logan skirting his initial deposition scheduled for January 5 in the public records lawsuit brought by the liberal ...

