The First Amendment is under threat by misinformation, fear

It is deeply troubling when freedom of speech is used for fear mongering, hurtful rhetoric, or misinformation.

Several elected officials and their base have infiltrated school board meetings. The intent of these individuals is to garner attention by making false accusations about the Superintendent and board members with no evidence, rudely reading excerpts from books without identifying the title, and demeaning students from diverse communities.

These men and women cannot be allowed to continue their shameful behavior. School board meetings highlight education along with parent, student, and teacher concerns. For example, Scottsdale had over 150,000 residents vote for a highly educated and devoted governing board. It is a travesty that fewer than 50 resentful adults, some not even living in the district, abuse and berate those who are running the open meetings.

This disruptive group must be held accountable. Teaching should not come to a halt and courses should not be prevented because of a small group with incorrect facts. Educators, at every level, spend many years in college to perfect their chosen profession and should be respected for their passion for teaching.

Joanie Rose,

Scottsdale