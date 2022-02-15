Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Reports: Prosecutors call on county attorney to step down (access required)

Reports: Prosecutors call on county attorney to step down (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 15, 2022

  Senior Maricopa County prosecutors have formally called on County Attorney Allister Adel to resign, saying her recent performance in office is a distraction undermining the agency, media outlets reported.  Adel did not immediately respond to an emailed request by The Associated Press for comment.  The letter sent Monday by chiefs of five criminal divisions in the office ...

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

County Attorney Adel says she has no plan to resign (access required)

  Senior Maricopa County prosecutors have formally called on County Attorney Allister Adel to resign, saying her recent performance in office is a distraction undermining ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */