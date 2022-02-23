Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / AZ could use drought technology that helped Israel (access required)

AZ could use drought technology that helped Israel (access required)

By: Guest Opinion February 23, 2022

After two decades of drought, communities and industries across Arizona are grappling with the reality of less water. The Colorado River simply doesn’t deliver the bounty that it once did. That means thinking differently about our state’s most precious natural resource: water. Fortunately, this work is already underway. Long-term water security featured prominently in Governor Ducey’s State ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Gov. candidate Marco Lopez: We need real solutions, not an “invasion” declaration that hurts all Arizonans (access required)

After two decades of drought, communities and industries across Arizona are grappling with the reality of less water. The Colorado River simply doesn’t deliver the ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */