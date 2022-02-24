Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Advocates seek change to felony murder law (access required)

Advocates seek change to felony murder law

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times February 24, 2022

Taneysha Carter’s brothers were convicted of murder in 2011 even though they didn’t actually kill anyone. Now Carter, a Phoenix resident, is fighting to end Arizona’s felony murder rule that stipulates a person who commits certain types of felonies can be charged with murder and face a life sentence if someone dies in the course of ...

