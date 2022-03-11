Take care when sweeping property of unsheltered

Homelessness should not be a crime. But people in the Valley’s unsheltered population can be made to feel like transgressors when their few belongings quickly get swept up and thrown away due to the policy of “sweeping” in homeless encampments.

The city of Phoenix has been pushing our unhoused community into consolidated encampments because people cruelly want them “out of the way.” (A less likely, but more charitable, read is that the city wants them to be located near the services they can best provide.) The largest of these encampments is “The Zone,” on Madison Street in downtown Phoenix.

It’s true that the homeless encampments can get messy with garbage, broken glass and excrement, and the city needs to clean them. But the problem is that sometimes unsheltered people need to be away from their belongings because they need to go to work or to the bathroom, or anywhere indoors and they don’t have access to storage. And the sweepings happen when they’re away from their belongings, so they lose their belongings. This is not right. Not only is that not devastating enough, it can be life-threatening if they sweep their medication away.

There needs to be some way to provide more precautions taken against sweeping up belongings. Better yet, perhaps there can be a coalition of nonprofits that work together to keep the zone clean. A modest improvement could be that more dumpsters are provided.

Thankfully, we have just witnessed two steps of progress. First, the city seems to have temporarily halted the street sweeping. Second, the city has set up a new system with garbage cans and twisty ties for storage of belongings. But this is only for the roughly 300 with CASS id cards, those served by the Human Service Campus. But for the rest in “The Zone” (between 12th and 9th avenues) the city doesn’t seem to have offered a plan yet.

Informed by central religious values, I believe that a city ought to be evaluated based on how it treats its most vulnerable inhabitants. This should make the citizens of our city pause. The downfall of Sodom and Gomorrah was due to their mistreatment of the most vulnerable. In the book of Ezekiel (16:49), God says, “Only this was the sin of your sister Sodom: arrogance! She and her daughters had plenty of bread and untroubled tranquility; yet she did not support the poor and the needy.”

A thriving Phoenix is not only about how tall our skyscrapers are, how well our sports teams play, how many businesses we can attract and the lifestyle of our wealthiest. A thriving Phoenix will also need to be assessed by how well we collaborate to address human indignity.

Part of the solution also needs to be education, to actively challenge these dangerous stigmas around the unsheltered population. Candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake recently said: “And we’re going to start actually, once we ban urban camping, arresting people who are continuing to cause these blight problems, public lewdness problems, public intoxication problems. … We’re going to be getting these people off the streets one way or another.”

Such threats may sound productive and visionary to some. But we should see how that fearmongering and intimidation exacerbates the problem. And the problem is getting worse. “In Phoenix, around 7,500 people experience homelessness on a given night,” Phoenix Rescue Mission reported. “Arizona ranks 12th for the largest homeless population in the country. There has been an 83% increase of unsheltered people from 2017 to 2020.”

We need leaders in this state who will combine well-reasoned strategies with compassionate commitments. The great Jewish theologian Martin Buber taught that every human being should be treated as a “thou” rather than an “it.” That is to say, a person’s value is intrinsic to who they are, not something to be determined by what they can do for you. All too often, unsheltered people in Arizona are treated not as infinitely valuable beings created in the image of God, but as obstacles to walk over.

We cannot end homelessness in 2022, but through some policy changes we can significantly reduce suffering. We must call upon the Phoenix City Council to continue to halt the sweepings until they can be done responsibly without dehumanization. We also need to invest in porta-potties so that bathrooms are accessible.

These people living in the streets are our neighbors, and we have a duty to treat them like neighbors. Trash and waste can be thrown away. Things that are broken can be replaced. But human lives that are lost on the streets of our city cannot be brought back.

Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz is president and dean of Valley Beit Midrash and the founder of Arizona Jews for Justice.