Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Suspicious envelope found at Lake’s Phoenix office (access required)

Suspicious envelope found at Lake’s Phoenix office (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 7, 2022

Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

school safety, Pinal County, Kent Volkmer, 9-year-old, Legacy Traditional Academy, Queen Creek, gun, juvenile, felony, parents

9-year-old being charged with bringing gun to school (access required)

Pinal County authorities said Monday that they are bringing felony charges against a 9-year-old student who brought a loaded gun to school in August.