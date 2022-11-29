Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Man indicted in fatal shooting of girl in Phoenix road rage incident (access required)

Man indicted in fatal shooting of girl in Phoenix road rage incident (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 29, 2022

A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting a young girl during a road rage incident in north Phoenix last month, authorities said Tuesday.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Grand Canyon, Havasupai Tribe, Grand Canyon National Park, U.S. Board on Geographic Names, Ha’a Gyoh, South Rim, Bright Angel Trail

Grand Canyon park changes campground name that haunted tribe (access required)

The Havasupai Tribe and Grand Canyon National Park announced Monday that Indian Garden campground will be renamed Havasupai Gardens.