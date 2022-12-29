Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Polygamous leader pleads not guilty amid FBI investigation

Polygamous leader pleads not guilty amid FBI investigation (access required)

By: The Associated Press December 29, 2022

A polygamous leader accused of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border.
