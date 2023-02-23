Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fight against fentanyl continues as drug seizures rise (access required)

By: Cronkite News February 23, 2023

The Arizona border has become the nexus point for the trafficking of fentanyl into the country. Approximately 22 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills were seized in Arizona in 2022, according to Jodie Underwood, spokesperson for the Drug Enforcement Administration Phoenix Field Division. This accounts for more than 43% of the 50.6 million pills seized nationwide.
