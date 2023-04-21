Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Putting a stop to corruption in Congress 

By: Guest Opinion April 21, 2023

We elect leaders for many reasons, including their policy platforms, personalities, education, and experience. No matter the reason, the expectation is that every elected official has a shared goal in office — enacting legislation that improves the lives of their constituents.

I’m proud to recognize our own U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, who understands this commitment to good governance. Recently Rep. Ciscomani signed on to the TRUST in Congress Act, which would ban stock trading among members of Congress.

Lea Márquez Peterson

The practice of stock trading by members of Congress opens the door to elected officials putting their own financial interests ahead of the public interest. Members of Congress make decisions every day which have a direct impact on the world’s largest economy. The additional information and insights our elected officials receive gives them an unfair advantage in knowing the direction the stock market could move — a situation that is about as un-American as it gets.

A ban on stock trading is a commonsense solution to this unacceptable practice, and 72% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans agree, according to a 2022 Fox News poll. Especially in a divided Congress, we should be looking for smart, bipartisan policy solutions — and a ban on stock trading by members and their families is an obvious answer.

Thanks to Rep. Ciscomani, we are one step closer to a ban on these dishonest activities and to holding our government accountable. I hope Rep. Ciscomani encourages his colleagues to join him in signing on to the TRUST Act. This is an important step toward rooting out corruption in Congress and rebuilding the public’s trust.

Lea Márquez Peterson is a member of the Arizona Corporation Commission.

 

 


