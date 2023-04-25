Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Stop Biden Administration’s failed agenda, pass Lower Energy Costs Act

By: Guest Opinion April 25, 2023

President Biden’s energy policies have been a disaster. Consequently energy prices skyrocketed, and our national security has been undermined. U.S. House Republicans recently passed H.R 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, which garnered bipartisan support. Designating the Lower Energy Costs Act as H.R. 1 signals that House Republicans’ number one priority is decreasing the cost of gasoline and energy for American families. (Photo by Pexels)

President Biden’s energy policies have been a disaster. As a result, energy prices skyrocketed, and our national security has been undermined. House Republicans are fighting back against the Biden Administration’s all-out assault on domestic energy production by passing legislation to protect our national security and reduce Americans’ gasoline and energy costs.

President Biden canceled construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and paused oil and gas leasing on federal lands, crippling energy production here in the U.S. Consequently, gasoline prices have increased 51%, utility gas prices have increased 44%, and electricity prices have increased 24% since President Biden took office.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Peoria

Beyond straining Americans’ wallets, President Biden has compromised our national security. While crippling energy here at home, Biden gifted Vladimir Putin the Nord Stream II pipeline and begged OPEC countries to produce more oil. It didn’t work, as Saudi Arabia announced it is cutting oil production by 500,000 barrels per day until the end of the year.

These policies make no sense, and cave to far left climate activists’ worst instincts. America produces the cleanest energy in the world. If President Biden truly wants our nation to be a leader in clean energy production, he should be supporting American-made energy.

In keeping with our Commitment to America, House Republicans recently passed H.R 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, which garnered bipartisan support. Designating the Lower Energy Costs Act as H.R. 1 signals that House Republicans’ number one priority is reducing the cost of gasoline and energy for American families.

This key legislation works to reduce energy costs by increasing our domestic energy production, reforming the permitting process across industries, reversing the Biden Administration’s anti-energy policies, streamlining energy infrastructure and exports, and boosting the production and processing of critical minerals.

Clearly, the Biden Administration’s policies are not working. With H.R. 1, House Republicans are stepping up to the plate with real solutions to reverse this disastrous agenda. Senator Chuck Schumer would be wise to reconsider his decision to make H.R. 1 dead on arrival in the U.S. Senate. Our U.S. senators should stand on the side of their constituents, American-made energy, and American energy jobs. Our energy security and American families’ budgets depend on it.

Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko represents Arizona’s 8th Congressional District.

 


