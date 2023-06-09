fbpx

4 in Arizona get prison time for fraudulently getting millions in Covid aid

The Associated Press//June 9, 2023

Home>courts>

4 in Arizona get prison time for fraudulently getting millions in Covid aid

fraud, Covid, sentencing

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona says four people have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in federal Covid assistance, including a couple who netted $13 million. (Deposit Photos)

4 in Arizona get prison time for fraudulently getting millions in Covid aid

The Associated Press//June 9, 2023

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona says four people have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in federal Covid assistance, including a couple who netted $13 million.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday four people in three separate cases were recently given “significant prison terms” for taking advantage of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Kimberly and Jason Coleman of Mesa were convicted of falsely submitting two dozen loan applications to collectively get over $30 million. Investigators say more than 10 submissions were approved, netting them over $13 million in funds. The couple used that money on luxury cars, real estate properties, jewelry and merchandise from high-end retail outlets.

Jason Coleman, 41, was sentenced in May to five years. Kimberly Coleman, 39, was sentenced in April to 10 years.

Sean Swaringer of Peoria was also sentenced in April to more than 10 years for taking fraudulent PPP loans of over $1.5 million for two cryotherapy businesses. Prosecutors say he also recruited at least 10 others to apply for loans in exchange for a cut of the funds. Swaringer, 57, used his funding for cars, vacations, real estate and jewelry. He has been ordered to pay over $3.8 million in restitution.

Willie Mitchell, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced in February to more than eight years for conspiring with others to fraudulently obtain seven PPP loans totaling almost $9.5 million. He spent the money on several properties, vacations and a car.

The FBI led the investigations.

o
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

marijuana, expungement, Maricopa County

Court paves way for expunging records for those selling small amounts of marijuana

The state Court of Appeals has opened the door for people convicted of selling small amounts of marijuana in A[...]

May 31, 2023
plea agreement, mother, Flagstaff, murder

Mother pleads guilty after Arizona boy starves to death

An Arizona mother has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse charges stemming from the death of her 6-year-o[...]

May 29, 2023

Phoenix faces dueling lawsuits over homeless crisis as advocates scramble for more shelter

Phoenix is facing dueling lawsuits as it tries to manage a crisis of homelessness that has converted its downt[...]

May 27, 2023
polygamous sect, Warren Jeffs, FLDS, kidnapping, arraignment

Members of polygamous group to appear in court on child sex abuse charges

Members of a small polygamous group accused of child sex abuse of underage girls who the group's leader claime[...]

May 26, 2023
Lake, Finchem, sanctions, attorney

Attorney asks judge not to find him financially liable for sanctions tied to Lake and Finchem’...

Nationally known constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz pleaded with a federal judge in Phoenix on Wednesday no[...]

May 25, 2023
first-degree murder, trail, Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Zion William Teasley

Ex-convict charged with 1st-degree murder in death of woman on desert trail

An ex-convict has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman who was attacked from [...]

May 22, 2023

Featured News

Lake, judges, courts, election litigation, retention

Politics, election denial encroaching on judiciary

8/6/2023
Jack Daniel's, Bad Spaniels, U.S. Supreme Court, trademark,

Supreme Court rules Arizona firm infringed on Jack Daniel’s trademark

8/6/2023
ESA, Horne, PSA

ADE recently spent $600K to advertise ESA program

7/6/2023
Thornell, Senate panel, DOC, Hoffman

Senate panel approves DOC nominee amidst death penalty debate

6/6/2023
LD26, candidates, Maricopa County, House, Senate, Crews

Crews appointed to fill LD26 House vacancy 

5/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

housing, Kaiser, Ponder, affordable homes, cities, towns

Kaiser, cities reach compromise on housing bills

8/6/2023
Rogers, sentencing, Brown

Ex-teacher sentenced to prison for making death threat against Rogers

6/6/2023
guilty plea, elections, Maricopa County, Iowa, Arizona

Ex-teacher faces possible prison for threatening Rogers

31/5/2023
Bibles, Stahl-Hamilton, House, ethics, members lounge

Ethics panel reviews complaint in Bible brouhaha

26/5/2023
Covid, Senate panel, Shamp, Will Humble

Panelists make outrageous claims in conservative Covid committee 

25/5/2023