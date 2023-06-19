fbpx

Case against ex-Arizona corrections boss in 2022 standoff with officers pushed to July

The Associated Press//June 19, 2023

Home>courts>

Case against ex-Arizona corrections boss in 2022 standoff with officers pushed to July

Deposit Photo

Case against ex-Arizona corrections boss in 2022 standoff with officers pushed to July

The Associated Press//June 19, 2023

A judge on Monday postponed until July the case against Arizona’s former corrections director in an encounter in which police say he fired a gun inside his Tempe home and pointed a firearm at two officers during a three-hour standoff.

The judge agreed to move Monday’s settlement conference for Charles Ryan until July 13 after attorneys for both sides said they wanted to examine additional evidence.

Police were called to the house on Jan. 6, 2022.

Ryan was injured when he fired his gun before police arrived, suffering a cut to the forehead after a bullet he apparently fired hit a bathroom sink and sent a splinter of porcelain flying.

The ex-prisons boss, who retired in 2019, also had a hand injury caused by a projectile shot by police after Ryan pointed a handgun at officers.

Police reports show Ryan had consumed half of a bottle of tequila before officers arrived.

He was never booked into jail after he eventually surrendered to police and was taken to the hospital. Police seized about 15 guns from his home.

o
Tags: ,

Related Content

Maricopa County Durango Jail in South Phoenix is a possible site for a re-entry center for recently released prisoners and an employment center for incarcerated prisoners. (Photo by Paulina Pineda/Arizona Capitol Times)

Death row inmate sentenced for young girl’s death set free

A man who sat on death row, despite the existence of exculpatory evidence, walked free today after 29 years be[...]

June 15, 2023
Native American children, Indian Child Welfare Act, U.S. Supreme Court,

Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families

The Supreme Court on Thursday preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster[...]

June 15, 2023
fraud, Covid, sentencing

4 in Arizona get prison time for fraudulently getting millions in Covid aid

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona says four people have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining million[...]

June 9, 2023
marijuana, expungement, Maricopa County

Court paves way for expunging records for those selling small amounts of marijuana

The state Court of Appeals has opened the door for people convicted of selling small amounts of marijuana in A[...]

May 31, 2023
plea agreement, mother, Flagstaff, murder

Mother pleads guilty after Arizona boy starves to death

An Arizona mother has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse charges stemming from the death of her 6-year-o[...]

May 29, 2023

Phoenix faces dueling lawsuits over homeless crisis as advocates scramble for more shelter

Phoenix is facing dueling lawsuits as it tries to manage a crisis of homelessness that has converted its downt[...]

May 27, 2023

Featured News

per diem, lawmakers

How much do lawmakers make for how much work?

15/6/2023

Kaiser cites putting ‘family first’ for resignation

14/6/2023
Prop 400, Livingston, Senate, House, light rail, transportation, freeways, Hobbs

Partisan tax extension plan poised for veto

13/6/2023
housing, Kaiser, Senate, League of Arizona Cities and Towns, Freedom Caucus, Nick Ponder, Sundareshan, Anna Hernandez

Final housing reform effort dies

13/6/2023
Rio Verde, Scottsdale, Kolodin, Wadsack, Navajo Nation,

One Rio Verde plan dies, another advances 

12/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Hobbs vetoes bill to regulate renewable energy

19/6/2023

House censures Democrat who hid Capitol Bibles 

13/6/2023
tax cuts, House, income tax, Epstein, Sundareshan, Mesnard, Senate

House refuses to require individual income tax rates to be cut during surplus

12/6/2023
housing, Kaiser, Ponder, affordable homes, cities, towns

Kaiser, cities reach compromise on housing bills

8/6/2023
Rogers, sentencing, Brown

Ex-teacher sentenced to prison for making death threat against Rogers

6/6/2023