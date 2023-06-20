New law raises cap on funds for infrastructure projects benefitting manufacturers

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill on June 20, 2023 opposed by most legislative Democrats that will raise the cap on monies municipalities get to fund infrastructure projects to benefit manufacturing companies. (Photo by Pexels)

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill on Monday opposed by most legislative Democrats that will raise the cap on monies municipalities get to fund infrastructure projects to benefit manufacturing companies.

The bill passed in the Senate and in the House last week with some bipartisan support in each chamber.

When it goes into effect, this law will raise the cap on monies the state treasurer gives to municipalities to pay for infrastructure projects to benefit manufacturers from $100 million to $200 million. The money comes from tax revenue on prime contracting projects.

The most vocal opposition to the bill came from Senate Minority Leader Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe, who called it a “handout to corporations” that Arizona can’t afford.

Republicans pushed back against that narrative, including Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, and bill sponsor Rep. Michael Carbone, R-Buckeye.

“If folks are listening, they’re going to have some distorted view about what this bill actually does,” Mesnard said after Epstein’s floor speech against the bill. He said calling it a “handout to corporations” is “objectively false” because no money is paid to corporations at all. Cities are only paying for the infrastructure – like pipes and roads – that businesses need to function.

“It shouldn’t be controversial. It’s good for the state, we lead the state with this type of industry, advanced manufacturing, we’ve got almost $80 billion coming to us the next several years, it’s the most when it comes to the country. This creates the best jobs and the new futuristic jobs, the blue-collar jobs, it creates good, assessed valuations for our schools, which enriches our property taxes,” Carbone said.

Epstein and seatmate Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe, both questioned where the money to pay for this higher cap will come from. Carbone says it will come from the very companies that are using this infrastructure that will make much more than the cost of those projects.

They cited the most recent Joint Legislative Budget Committee report showing that state revenue is down from last year. “While the state was projected to have a revenue decline during May due to the phase-in of the income tax reduction, the actual decline significantly exceeded expectations and generated a loss of $(183) million compared to the enacted budget forecast,” this month’s report stated.

Carbone argued that passing the bill will attract companies that make money in the first place. “As a whole, we’re going to benefit long term because it creates a lot of good revenue for the state,” he said.

Carbone’s bill was supported by manufacturers, business groups and municipalities, including the League of Arizona Cities and Towns. It had very little lobbyist opposition.

Midway through her speech, Epstein turned and faced someone in the gallery. “Call me to the table. You know who I’m talking to. Call me to the table before session as a courtesy please. A professional courtesy.” She appeared to be addressing Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry President and CEO Danny Seiden but said after the vote that she was looking at “any number” of lobbyists on the bill.

Sen. Brian Fernandez, D-Yuma, and Sen. Eva Burch, D-Mesa, tried to whip Democrats to vote “no” on the bill when it came up in the Senate. Sen. Lela Alston, D-Phoenix, started as a “yes,” changed to a “no,” then ended up as a “yes” again.

Fernandez also said he whipped votes on Epstein’s behalf.

In the Senate, the bill passed 21-9 with opposition from seven Democrats and two Republicans: Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, and Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa.

“It’s not fair. It’s too narrow,” Petersen said of the bill on Tuesday. “Only benefits a few cities and big companies that were going to come here anyway. The developers could put in the infrastructure then get paid back as other development occurs. That’s what everyone else does when they have a lot of off-site improvements. Or the city just makes them pay for it. Either directly or in the form of impact fees. … The cities get a special deal from the state and then the cities give a special deal to a select few.”

Former lawmaker Steve Yarbrough created the statute directing this fund to go to these projects in 2012, but the cap was initially set at $50 million. The cap doubled subtly through a one-word change tucked into one of last session’s budget BRBs, getting the number up to $100 million.

“I’m not worried, because in order for this to be triggered, there has to be a new massive investment that means a whole lot more money for the state,” Mesnard said.