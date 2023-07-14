Judge mulls timeline for city to clear ‘the Zone’

People walk through "The Zone," a homeless encampment, on July 11 in downtown Phoenix. The two-day bench trial over the homeless camp “the Zone” case concluded this week, leaving a Maricopa County Superior Court judge to decide whether to issue a permanent order mandating the city of Phoenix completely clean out the area within a set timeline. (Photo by Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)

The two-day bench trial over the homeless camp “the Zone” case concluded this week, leaving a Maricopa County Superior Court judge to decide whether to issue a permanent order mandating the city of Phoenix completely clean out the area within a set timeline.

Judge Scott Blaney issued a preliminary injunction in late March requiring the city to relocate the 800 or so unsheltered people camping in the area from Seventh to 15th avenues and Washington to Jackson streets, deeming the area a “public nuisance” the city was legally required to address.

In the trial this week, the city had to prove it had taken tangible steps to remedy the problems outlined by the property owners.

Blaney took the matter under advisement after two days of testimony from witnesses, centering around city efforts, policies and potential barriers looming ahead.

Ilan Wurman, an attorney for the plaintiffs, argued the city’s policies surrounding homelessness, specifically allowing camping, caused the “public nuisance” at the center of the case.

He said the city’s enhanced clean-ups and closures of blocks of “the Zone,” as well as the recent decision to develop a structured outdoor camping site show the city can clear out the area.

But he said it’s still not enough given the “vast majority” of unsheltered people are “service resistant” and will not be relocated absent adequate enforcement of camping bans and a court order.

Wurman asked the court to make the preliminary injunction permanent and set a deadline for the end of summer to completely clear out “the Zone.”

Steven Pierce, an attorney for the city, made the case for judicial restraint. He said the actions the city has taken so far, namely clearing out three blocks of the area downtown, have shown it has gone “above and beyond” in complying with the court’s initial order.

He asked the court to bow out and allow the city to continue to work on homeless solutions without any deadlines or orders in place, noting legal constraints set by federal case law and a separate lawsuit filed against the city by the Fund for Empowerment and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Pierce said they estimated the area could be completely cleared within nine months.

The plaintiffs called two of the property owners in the area to testify to current conditions and an expert to opine on homelessness policy.

Ian Francis Likwarz, a business owner, said their neighborhood organization, the Monroe Pioneer Coalition, had been “very aggressive” in working with the city to try to resolve the issue.

Both Likwarz and Freddy Brown, another area business owner, said they had been in communication with the city for three and a half years to try to resolve the problem, and it wasn’t until the court order that they saw any noticeable differences in “the Zone.”

Likwarz said the area was still a “war zone.”

“If you don’t give the city a deadline, they’ll drag their feet as long as they possibly can,” he said.

Judge Glock, research director at the Manhattan Institute, said one of the main causes of high rates of homelessness in cities was leniency in enforcement and access to services.

“A municipality more welcoming to public encampments is going to see more public encampments,” he said.

He vouched for low-barrier shelters and more vigorous enforcement in the area.

The city offered employees from the Office of Homeless Solutions and a Phoenix police officer to speak to the actions they had already taken.

Rachel Milne, director of the Office of Homeless Solutions, said the city had scheduled block-by-block “enhanced engagements” every three weeks since March to allow the city to coordinate enough shelter spaces.

“The reason it takes so long is that shelters are essentially full,” Milne said. “There wouldn’t be anywhere to offer if we went faster than about three weeks.”

Milne noted the city planned to schedule additional clearances as new shelters opened and more beds became available.

The city is in the process of adding about 800 more beds through projects at varying stages of development, and recently purchased a lot to develop an outdoor structured camping site with lower barriers to entry.

Witnesses and attorneys for the city said it would take about nine months to clear out the area on the current timeline.

Gina Montes, deputy city manager, said, “It is (an) ambitious and aggressive timeline given all the pieces that need to be in place, but we believe it is realistic.” But Montes also noted it was “difficult to tell the future.”

Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued the timeline to clear “the Zone” could be shortened to the end of summer if the city was more willing to take enforcement action.

Phoenix Police Commander Brian Freudenthal said the department directs officers to make arrests or issue citations for serious crime related to drugs, violence, trespassing and “especially anything that has a victim associated with it.”

But he said in the case of more minor crimes, officers were advised to start with an educational approach and offer “an opportunity to correct the behavior before we do enforcement.”

Freudenthal said the assessment approach especially applied to citing people for camping or sleeping, though he noted it remained a “gray area.”

He said the department had been advised of a preliminary injunction placed on the city in the federal case filed by the Fund for Empowerment, which mandated how the city handles unsheltered people’s property.

Freudenthal also cited federal appellate court rulings which bar the city from citing an unsheltered person for camping or sleeping if the person is involuntarily homeless.

Ahead of closing arguments, Blaney asked the parties to address specific concerns.

He asked the plaintiffs to contend with the city’s “legitimate” argument for legislative discretion and noted the need to set a “higher bar” for the court to compel the city to act.

Blaney also said he was “concerned that the city will not follow through without an order…Yes, things were quote unquote in the works. but things were not done until we got in this case.”

Stephen Tully, an attorney for the business and property owners, claimed the city will continue to make excuses at the expense of their clients.

“The city argues that no injunction is necessary because the plaintiffs can trust the city to get the job done. All the evidence screams otherwise,” Tully said.

He argued the city was still bound by public nuisance laws and could not allow the area to go unaddressed.

“The city can remove everyone from ‘the Zone’ once it has a safe outdoor space. It can give folks the option, whether to go to a shelter, go someplace else, and if they have to, go to jail,” Tully said.

The city again implored the judge to lift the initial injunction in the name of judicial restraint and legislative discretion. It argued it still could not forcibly remove anyone as enforcement of camping and sleeping ordinances remained restricted by a federal court ruling.

“It’s essential that it be a holistic approach, so that it can be a solution to the problem and not just a Band Aid,” Steven Pierce, attorney for the city of Phoenix, said.

Blaney took the matter under advisement and said he would issue a ruling shortly after the parties submitted their final findings in early August.