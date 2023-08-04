Arizona veterans: apply for your PACT Act benefits before Aug. 9

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough speaks during a resource fair for veterans and survivors to apply for benefits under the PACT Act on Aug. 2, 2023, in New York. Last year Congress delivered the Pact Act to expand VA healthcare and benefits for more than five million veterans and their families. If you are a veteran exposed to toxic substances in the military, apply before the Aug. 9 deadline to receive retroactive benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, when President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

I never had asthma during my entire life until I volunteered to serve my country.

My service in Iraq exposed me to burn pits, where the U.S. military disposed of trash, tires, medical waste, human body parts, and heaven knows what else. These pits burned mere feet away from where we slept, ate, and lived, and I breathed in that toxic smoke for 12 months on my deployments.

When I came home and started enduring asthma attacks, there was so little that the Department of Veterans Affairs could do to help me. They prescribed me an inhaler, but I had to cover the cost. I had to pay $650 out of pocket for my medication.

Thanks to President Joe Biden and military veteran leaders in Congress like Rep. Ruben Gallego and Sen. Mark Kelly, I’m now covered because of the PACT Act.

The deadline for veterans to apply for these benefits and receive retroactive benefits is Aug. 9. Any veteran that served in over a dozen countries after 1991 and has since been diagnosed with certain respiratory conditions or cancers is eligible to apply. The PACT Act also expands presumptive exposure locations and conditions associated with Agent Orange for Vietnam veterans.

For those who may hesitate, I understand the skepticism that sometimes surrounds government programs. However, the PACT Act is a genuine effort to improve veteran care and is backed by bipartisan support. The Act has already shown promising results, and by registering, we can contribute to its continuous improvement.

I also understand some hesitancy veterans have to ask for disability compensation. We see the images of amputees and veterans with serious injuries and ask ourselves why we should consider ourselves “disabled veterans” even though our injuries and illnesses are invisible. All that matters is that your military service left you with a disease or injury potentially covered by the PACT Act.

Since President Biden signed the PACT Act into law, the Department of Veterans Affairs has delivered more than $1.4 billion in PACT Act-related benefits to veterans. More than 660,000 veterans have applied for PACT Act-related benefits. More than 3.7 million veterans have received the new toxic exposure screenings, and more than 287,000 have enrolled in VA health care.

Eligible veterans should do this for themselves, their families, and those who will serve after them. Every veteran who signs up will add to the existing research and data surrounding these conditions.

If you are a veteran exposed to toxic substances in the military, apply before the Aug. 9 deadline to receive retroactive benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, when President Biden signed the PACT ACT into law.

Join the 13,000 other Arizona veterans who have already applied for PACT Act benefits. Even if you’re not a veteran, you should encourage the veterans in your life who have served to apply for PACT Act benefits.

Army veteran Mark Cardenas, a former state representative, served in the Arizona House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019. He deployed to Iraq with the Arizona National Guard. His military career included Military Police missions in Mississippi, Kuwait, Iraq, Arizona, & California – spanning from 2004 to 2012.