To Lower Crime, Get People Working

Last year, the legislature passed a bill that rewards probation officers who help reduce crime in their communities. That bill, HB 2707, gives probation departments part of the savings when fewer people enter prison. I decided to lead on HB 2707 because it’s exactly the kind of thinking that is neglected in the public safety space—people respond to incentives, so let’s get the incentives right.

This session, I have introduced a bill to build on last year’s success. The Earning Safe Reentry Through Work Act, House Bill 2116, would reward offenders for every day of steady employment with a day off their supervision.

Getting the incentives right for people on probation is necessary for public safety. In Arizona, about 4,000 people fail to complete probation and go to prison each year, accounting for one-quarter of the state’s total prison admissions. These figures have improved over the last decade, in part because Arizona allows people on probation to earn time off their sentences by complying with the basic rules of their supervision. But to keep the momentum, we should reward people to go beyond basic compliance and get back to work.

Rewarding people with time off their supervision sentences is an effective strategy to get more people on probation into stable employment and out of lives of crime. Probation is a significant sentence—while people are not physically in prison, they have frequent check-ins with supervising officers, may have to attend classes, and must report on how they spend their time. Probation sentences can be multiple years, so probationers want a way to reduce their sentences. Surveys of people on probation indicate that they are motivated to reduce their time under supervision and re-enter society. A University of Utah survey found that credits that reduce supervision sentences are by far the most coveted motivation among people on probation. Policymakers can use this desire for time-off to encourage the right outcomes from parolees.

Pairing sentence reductions with work is beneficial for both the public and the people on supervision. Employment is closely associated with lower chances of committing crimes. One study by the U.S. Department of Justice found that unemployed probationers were five times as likely to fail probation and go to prison than employed probationers. Likewise, the Missouri Department of Corrections found that even brief periods of full-time employment after release reduced the chances of an offender returning to prison by two-thirds. These findings make sense as employment gives offenders connections to respectable members of their communities, provides regular routines, and helps them support their families.

The positive outcomes from employment for probationers are clear, but this reform would also benefit Arizona’s employers. There are 221,000 open jobs in the state and employers are struggling to fill them. Encouraging probationers to rejoin the workforce would ease some of the worker shortage felt across the state.

Arizona already allows probationers to earn time off their sentence. Under Arizona’s current earned time credits system, people on probation can earn twenty days off of their supervision sentences for every thirty days of compliance. We should demand more ambitious goals for people on probation. Let’s reward people for choosing to participate in our society and following the best strategy for returning to a productive life: hard work.

I have personally seen the transformative power of work. I believe in second chances. In the past, I have hired former convicts or individuals on parole or probation to work at my business, and it is encouraging to see the change from when they are first hired to a few months later when they have earned more responsibility, made friends with colleagues, and added value to the business. Being at work keeps them out of the same routines that may have gotten them in trouble in the first place. Getting people into the workforce, works.

Getting offenders to buy into their own success is key to reducing crime and making communities safer. The Earning Safe Reentry Through Work Act, House Bill 2116, gets parolees invested in their own success and improves public safety.

