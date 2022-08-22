Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Congress must stop anti-tech legislation that will hurt small businesses (access required)

Congress must stop anti-tech legislation that will hurt small businesses (access required)

By: Guest Opinion August 22, 2022

After years of digital advertising success, I'm perplexed that some in Congress are trying to pass the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S. 2992/AICOA), which targets companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon that help small businesses grow.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Choose congressional candidate who will protect rights (access required)

There are two very different candidates and two very different opinions and solutions to conquering today’s issues from the candidates for Congressional District 1.