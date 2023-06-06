fbpx

A model for other states or a threat to free speech?

Morning Scoop//June 6, 2023

Home>Morning Scoop>

A model for other states or a threat to free speech?

A model for other states or a threat to free speech?

Morning Scoop//June 6, 2023


Arizona’s Right to Know Act passed overwhelmingly at the polls in November, but many say it infringes on the First Amendment rights of nonprofits and their supporters. Our panel will discuss the law’s effect on free speech and the efforts to strike it down in the courts.

Related Content

Water Issues in Arizona

In this Morning Scoop, we’ll explore Colorado River water and how itwill be dispersed among various states, [...]

May 23, 2023

Prop 400 is expiring

Business and Community leaders from across Maricopa County are calling on lawmakers to pass legislation enabli[...]

May 11, 2023

The Economic Benefits of Investing in a More Educated Arizona

This new landmark report conducted by Helios Education Foundation and Education Forward Arizona examines the b[...]

March 7, 2023

Arizona Public Schools and the looming Aggregate Expenditure Limit

Will Arizona public schools get the votes they need to waive the Aggregate Expenditure Limit (AEL), or will th[...]

February 14, 2023

People over Parties

How can we get better candidate choices andgive all voters an equal voice in the outcomes? How can we fix the[...]

February 8, 2023

The Future of Career and Technical Education in Arizona

Join us for a discussion on the evolution of Career and Technical Education in Arizona. We’ll cover the chan[...]

February 7, 2023

Featured News

Thornell, Senate panel, DOC, Hoffman

Senate panel approves DOC nominee amidst death penalty debate

6/6/2023
LD26, candidates, Maricopa County, House, Senate, Crews

Crews appointed to fill LD26 House vacancy 

5/6/2023
Hobbs, ADWR, AMAs, Buschatzke

Arizona pauses home development in some parts of Phoenix area 

2/6/2023
late session, sine die, lawmakers, fall, Toma, Petersen, Epstein, Coughlin, Esposito

Rumor of late legislative session floats through capitol

1/6/2023
censure, Chaplik, Harris

More GOP PCs are censuring their lawmakers

1/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

guilty plea, elections, Maricopa County, Iowa, Arizona

Ex-teacher faces possible prison for threatening Rogers

31/5/2023
Bibles, Stahl-Hamilton, House, ethics, members lounge

Ethics panel reviews complaint in Bible brouhaha

26/5/2023
Covid, Senate panel, Shamp, Will Humble

Panelists make outrageous claims in conservative Covid committee 

25/5/2023
court, trial, Hobbs, commission

Senate committee votes to hold Hobbs’ nominee to trial court commission

25/5/2023
LD26, candidates, Maricopa County, House, Senate, Crews

Maricopa County officials hope to fill vacant House seat before Legislature reco[...]

24/5/2023