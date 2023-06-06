Morning Scoop//June 6, 2023
A model for other states or a threat to free speech?
Arizona’s Right to Know Act passed overwhelmingly at the polls in November, but many say it infringes on the First Amendment rights of nonprofits and their supporters. Our panel will discuss the law’s effect on free speech and the efforts to strike it down in the courts.
In this Morning Scoop, we’ll explore Colorado River water and how itwill be dispersed among various states, [...]
May 23, 2023
Business and Community leaders from across Maricopa County are calling on lawmakers to pass legislation enabli[...]
May 11, 2023
This new landmark report conducted by Helios Education Foundation and Education Forward Arizona examines the b[...]
March 7, 2023
Will Arizona public schools get the votes they need to waive the Aggregate Expenditure Limit (AEL), or will th[...]
February 14, 2023
How can we get better candidate choices andgive all voters an equal voice in the outcomes? How can we fix the[...]
February 8, 2023
