Kolodin’s ‘Trojan Horse’ targets Scottsdale water   

Guest Opinion//June 9, 2023

While addressing Rio Verde Foothills (RVF) residents on Jan. 28, Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, pledged “to break the rock,” referring to a hostile takeover of Scottsdale Water. HB2561 is just that, a frontal attack on the residents of Scottsdale who have invested in the best water technology, expert personnel, and water portfolio in the country. (Photo by Pexels)

While addressing Rio Verde Foothills (RVF) residents on Jan. 28, Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, vowed “to break the rock,” referring to a hostile takeover of Scottsdale Water. HB2561 is just that, a frontal attack on the residents of Scottsdale who have invested in the best water technology, expert personnel, and water portfolio in the country.

Rep. Kolodin and co-sponsors would create an untested new layer of government, namely Wildcat Standpipe Districts. Like Wildcat limited liability corporations, which saturated Maricopa County with unsustainable housing, Wildcat Standpipe Districts would enable dry-lot subdivisions to hijack municipal facilities.

Strangely, Alexander Kolodin is a supporter of the Goldwater Institute, which espouses free-market capitalism and blasts government interventions. By “breaking into” Scottsdale Water, HB2561 threatens all water-resilient cities which serve their residents, businesses and schools.

Beware, Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler, Peoria, Phoenix and Buckeye, the Kolodin Trojan Horse supporting reckless development could be coming for you next! HB2561 states that participation by dry-lot property owners is optional and Wildcat builder speculators can opt-in. But with only 350 actual dry-lot resident-owners in Rio Verde Foothills, HB2561 would require Scottsdale to supply pure water for “up to 750 houses” in RVF, and elsewhere in Maricopa County where reckless Wildcat subdivisions exist.

Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega

Since 2014, warnings were given to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and water haulers; given by the previous Scottsdale mayor and councils. However, county records show nearly 1,400 house permits were issued during that time, in the RVF area.

On Jan. 1, 30 tanker trucks per day ceased trudging through Scottsdale’s pristine neighborhoods. If passed, HB2561 would set a precedent, resume the tankers and the Legislature could reauthorize water hauling every three years. My constituents tell me Representatives Kolodin and Joseph Chaplik and Senator John Kavanagh, who resides in Fountain Hills, do not represent the interests of Scottsdale voters.

Since January, Central Arizona Project water costs have escalated 30% and water delivery will be reduced by 14%.  Rep. Kolodin should heed Goldwater Institute principles. Two Canadian-owned water companies, with $200 million in utility facilities abutting RVF, can immediately provide water to truckers and long-term water – at market price.

HB2561 nibbles at unsustainable Wildcat development, interferes with market capitalism and creates a Wildcat Standpipe mess. The Kolodin Trojan Horse targets Scottsdale and is plain wrong. As mayor, I am rock-solid to defend Scottsdale and oppose legislation which undermines Arizona cities and 250,000 residents I represent.

David D. Ortega is the mayor of Scottsdale. 

 

