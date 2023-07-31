fbpx

Court rules right of those accused of crimes to remain silent is absolute

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//July 31, 2023

Home>Top Stories>

Court rules right of those accused of crimes to remain silent is absolute

Miranda rights, arrest, Arizona Court of Appeals, right to remain silent, police, Fifth Amendment

The right of those accused of crimes to remain silent is absolute and can't then be used against them at trial, the Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled. And it doesn't matter if they pick and choose which questions from police to answer and which to turn away. (Photo by Pexels)

Court rules right of those accused of crimes to remain silent is absolute

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//July 31, 2023

The right of those accused of crimes to remain silent is absolute and can’t then be used against them at trial, the Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled.

And, more to the point, it doesn’t matter if they pick and choose which questions from police to answer and which to turn away.

In a new ruling, the judge rejected claims by prosecutors that Giovani Melendez waived his constitutional rights when he agreed to answer some questions by police about his shooting of another man. Melendez claimed it was self-defense.

What became a legal issue is that while Melendez answered some questions by a detective, he refused to answer others with comments like, “I still want to hold myself on some things” and “I’ll pass this question.”

At trial, Melendez said he thought the other person was going to attack him.

What caught the attention of the appellate court was that the prosecutor, questioning Melendez on the stand, specifically and repeatedly asked about those statements to police. And then, in closing arguments, the prosecutor again mentioned his decision not to answer certain questions.

The jury sided with the prosecutor’s version of what happened, found him guilty of aggravated assault, and a judge sentenced him to a presumptive term of 7.5 years in prison.

When Melendez appealed, an attorney for the state argued that he had effectively waived his Fifth Amendment rights because he did not remain completely silent.

Appellate Judge Michael Brown acknowledged that, after being informed of his rights, he voluntarily spoke with the detective. And the judge said there was nothing to suggest he was intimidated, coerced or deceived.

But Brown, writing for the three-judge panel, said it is clear that Melendez repeatedly told the detective he did not want to talk about the shooting, and that the detective, in her responses to him, affirmed that was his right.

“Nothing in the Miranda warnings informs a suspect that if he relies on his Fifth Amendment right to be silent, completely or partially, his exercise of that right can be used against him at trial,” the appellate judge wrote.

“Logically, this means a court cannot properly find a suspect has ‘waived’ that consequence,” Brown continued. “Instead, a suspect would reasonably presume the opposite — that he can exercise his right to remain silent by refraining from answering all or some questions posed to him.”

What the state is arguing, the judge said, runs contrary to law.

“The warnings required by Miranda would have to be amended to inform a suspect that not only what he says may be used against him, but what he does not say will also be used against him,” Brown wrote.

“The warnings have not been amended,” he said. “And allowing the state to penalize a defendant at trial for his earlier silence when he was not informed of that consequence would improperly relieve the state of its burden to prove waiver.”

It also would not be balanced, said Brown, as Miranda warnings emphasized the dangers of choosing to speak but don’t warn suspects of “adverse consequences” of choosing to remain silent.

But the problems of the state’s position, the judge said, are more far-reaching.

He said allowing a jury to hear about a suspect’s silence, whether partial or complete, would make the assertion of that right more costly by, in essence, allowing a suspect to incriminate himself without being aware he was doing so.

Nor was the appellate court convinced that the decision to answer some questions but not others somehow shows that the person being interrogated waived that right.

“In each instance, a suspect is exercising his right not to respond, consistent with what he is told he can do at the outset of the interrogation,” Brown wrote.

What it comes down to, the appellate court concluded, were “basic principles” of due process and fundamental fairness.

“Melendez exercised his right to decline to answer various questions during the interview, and the detective confirmed it was Melendez’s right to exercise his rights in that way,” Brown said. “It would be inconsistent with the legal authorities … to conclude the state could penalize Melendez at trial for exercising his right not to answer questions, especially when he has not been warned that his silence could be used against him.”

In overturning the conviction, the appellate court said the prosecutor’s improper comments clearly affected the case.

In essence, the judges said, Melendez’s claim of self-defense asked the jury to accept his version of events and not those of the other person as advanced by the state. In bringing up his refusal to answer questions, they said, the prosecutor undermined his credibility.

“A reasonable jury would understand these comments (by the prosecutor) to mean that because Melendez failed to timely explain his version of events, it is more likely he was hiding the truth,” Brown said.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said at a news conference she has not decided whether to retry the case.

 

r
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

Arizona Legislature sends transportation tax proposal to voters

The longest legislative session in state history came to an end Monday after 204 days as lawmakers in both cha[...]

July 31, 2023
Biden, record heat, Arizona, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego

Biden goes west to talk about his administration’s efforts to combat climate change

President Joe Biden will travel to Arizona, New Mexico and Utah next week and is expected to talk about his ad[...]

July 31, 2023
Biden, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, record heat, Phoenix, White House

Gallego touts Phoenix’s efforts during White House meeting on heat emergency

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego told President Joe Biden Thursday that even in a town that knows how to cope with h[...]

July 28, 2023

Lawmakers to take on Prop 400 upon return to the Capitol

State lawmakers will consider legislation to extend a Maricopa County transportation half-cent sales tax when [...]

July 28, 2023
Uber, guilty plea, autonomous vehicle, Tempe

Backup driver in 1st death by fully autonomous car pleads guilty to endangerment

The backup Uber driver for a self-driving vehicle that killed a pedestrian the Valley in 2018 pleaded guilty F[...]

July 28, 2023
data breach, ESA, Hobbs, Horne, Accurso

ESA data breach prompts state Homeland Security investigation 

A recent data breach involving the contractor in charge of Arizona’s expanded Empowerment Scholarship Accoun[...]

July 28, 2023

Featured News

data breach, ESA, Hobbs, Horne, Accurso

ESA data breach prompts state Homeland Security investigation 

28/7/2023
students' mental health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, social-emotional learning, Mental Health America’s Youth Ranking

Grant addresses students’ mental health issues

27/7/2023
Finchem, Lake, Senate, House, Secretary of State, 2024 primary

Finchem aims to get reelected to Legislature after losing SOS election

26/7/2023
transgender girls, sports, Petersen, Toma, lawsuit, students, judge

Top GOP lawmakers argue medical condition entitles state to prohibit transgender[...]

25/7/2023
tourism, Arizona, Arizona Office of Tourism, Covid,

Post-pandemic, tourism in Arizona is starting to bounce back

24/7/2023

Recent News

Legislature

New Republican senator bashes Freedom Caucus

20/7/2023
election, 2024, legislative races, Republicans, Democrats, House, Senate

Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts

20/7/2023
OHVs, off highway vehicles, Bliss, Nguyen, Bennett, Kerr

Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation

18/7/2023
homeless, shelter, City of Scottsdale, Gress, David Ortega

Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program

13/7/2023
Ukraine, Bliss, Nguyen, firearms, letter

Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition 

6/7/2023