Morning Scoop: Arizona Students Still Missing Too Much School

Chronic absenteeism is an issue that can’t be ignored. Despite improvements, new research from Helios Education Foundation and WestEd finds that too many Arizona students are still missing school. What does this mean for teaching, learning, and student achievement? And, more importantly, how can we turn the tide? Join us for this Morning Scoop as we unpack the research findings. Hear directly from researchers and education experts about the root causes of chronic absenteeism, its disproportionate impact on certain students and actionable strategies to reverse the trend.

 

 

