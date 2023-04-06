Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Two Cochise County supervisors ordered to pay fees tied to election results battle (access required)

Two Cochise County supervisors ordered to pay fees tied to election results battle (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services April 6, 2023

A judge has ordered two Cochise County supervisors to pay more than $34,000 in legal fees in their losing bid to keep from certifying the results of the 2022 general election.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

guns, Shamp, campuses, House

Measure to allow parents to avoid crime charges for carrying guns on campuses advances (access required)

A measure given preliminary House approval Wednesday would make it legal for any parent who has a child at a school to bring a firearm onto the campus and into the school itself if they possess a state-issued permit to carry a concealed weapon.