As the legislature adjourns again, much has been accomplished

The 2023 Legislative Session has recessed and is expected to return July 31. Much has been accomplished focused on keeping the Arizona economy moving forward with investments. With this objective, the legislature and Gov. Katie Hobbs passed a number of bills into law related to transportation, economic development, water and education. (Photo by Deposit Photos)

The 2023 legislative session has recessed and is expected to come back again July 31. Much has been accomplished focused on keeping the Arizona economy moving forward with investments. With this objective, the legislature and Gov. Katie Hobbs passed a number of bills into law related to transportation, economic development, water and education. Unlike prior years, each legislator was given a sum of money to utilize on the projects that they felt were most important to their district or the state.

A fair amount of the funding was used for one-time transportation bills, such as alleviating the traffic back-up at the Interstate 10 and Jack Rabbit trail in the West Valley and the widening of the I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande. HB 2809 was passed this week to address infrastructure needs of existing and new manufacturing facilities in the state by increasing aggregate limit on the amount of state contracting Transaction Privilege Tax revenues that must be paid to cities, towns and counties from $100,000 to $200,000. This will allow for significant improvements to allow these facilities to expedite the entrance and exit of their large workforces commuting from different parts of the Valley.

Interestingly, some appropriations relied on members combining a portion of their allocated funds. The most significant of these was the $250 million dollar child rebate to families for up to three children if they filed an income tax return claiming a dependent credit between 2019 and 2021 and satisfied other requirements. While it did not apply to all taxpayers, it provides a refund of some of the state’s $2.45 billion dollar surplus.

Other state-wide issues, such as increased funding for universities and community colleges, were minimally addressed in the budget compared to other years. The legislature acted on a critical water topic and surprisingly, legislators reallocated $189 million from the $1 billion dollars that the 2022 Legislature allocated to the Water Infrastructure Financing Authority (“WIFA”). The funds would have gone to find a long-term solution to Arizona’s water needs through projects such as a desalination plant in the Sea of Cortez or a pipeline from the Midwest leveraging their significant oversupply of water. Instead, those funds were removed from WIFA and will be directed towards other short-term water savings measures.

Another water bill passed this week and awaits the governor’s decision whether to utilize her veto power. The bill was designed to address the water shortage in Rio Verde near Scottsdale. It solves the water shortage issue for the community, which does not have an assured water supply certificate, by requiring the adjacent city, Scottsdale, to implement a three-year intergovernmental agreement and create a standpipe district. This district will oversee the water management of the new water that Scottsdale delivers to Rio Verde. This law applies to all cities or towns that previously provided water service to houses in an adjacent municipality that no longer have enough water. The passed bill also requires that the director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources submit a report and the procedure for builders to follow when seeking a permit to build six or more residences in an Active Management Area where there is not an assured water supply in the area, like Rio Verde. The bill was worked out among the stakeholders and the expectation is that the governor will not veto it over the next five business days so that it passes into law.

For education, there was an appropriation of $300 million in one-time funding for public schools to supplement the inflationary increase, totaling roughly 7%. Conversely, another bill eliminated $68 million that was awarded to top performing K-12 public schools based on student scores on statewide assessments. Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, that were expanded in 2022 to include all students in the state, survived in the budget despite pressure from Democrats and the governor’s desire to reduce these scholarships. They will cost approximately $900 million in FY 2024. However, the legislature passed a bill to create a study committee to propose ways to increase accountability and verify student expenditures from those accounts.

Vetoes by Governor Hobbs were the highest in the state’s history for a first year governor at 111, a number that is expected to grow before the legislature adjourns. The number of vetoes greatly surpasses the last Democrat governor, Janet Napolitano, who nixed 58 bills in her first year in office.

Among Hobbs’ vetoed bills is Senator Wendy Rogers’ SB 1234 that would have banned photo radar on streets in order to assure safe driving. Despite strong opposition from both the Democratic and Republican caucuses, another veto was Representative Travis Grantham’s SB 2509, expanding the rights of cottage food industry license holders to permit food preparation and sale from home of “cottage food,” such as Mexican food like tamales, or other foods was vetoed on the basis of potential health concerns as the kitchens are not certified as clean by the state.

Another surprising veto was SB 2502, sponsored by Representative Matt Gress, which allowed for a court to consider the retroactive application of family support of the child and mother from the date that a pregnancy was confirmed by a licensed healthcare professional.

Senator John Kavanagh’s SB 1011 was also vetoed, which mandated that municipal elections indicate a candidate’s political party registration indicated on the ballot. In her veto message, the governor reasoned that it is the legislators and not the Arizona communities that are seeking to have partisan elections.

Among the bills passed just this week, another likely veto is HB 2649 designed to assist with placement of the state’s burgeoning homeless population. It was introduced on June 13 by Senator John Kavanagh to address the health and safety of people living in street encampments. Passing the House and Senate along party lines on June 12, the bill places financial responsibility on the cities and counties to address these concerns if they fail to disband the encampment in a reasonable period.

Another veto is expected to occur immediately when the governor receives the legislation to extend the Maricopa County half-cent sales tax passed 20 years ago. It would send a ballot measure to the voters in Maricopa County to extend Proposition 400, which must occur before the current tax expires in 2025. It is estimated that the continuation of the half-cent sales tax would generate approximately $20 billion dollars to provide funding for the most important and expensive transportation projects in Maricopa County. The goal is to reduce congestion and improve safety on existing highways by improving or constructing new highways and roads, providing bus transit and maintaining existing light rail operations.

The current version of the bill asks voters to approve two questions. First, it asks them to agree to allocating most of the money to freeways and arterial roadways and the second question asks them if they want to use the remaining funds for public transit and to extend light rail. The measure prohibits MAG from using the funds to extend light rail to the State Capitol as it is not a highly traveled area. Historically, light rail has had low ridership and the revenue generated covers only a very small portion of the operation costs. The governor sent out a press release shortly after it was passed stating that she will veto the bill because it does not have bipartisan support.

The Legislature plans to convene again on July 31 and could vote on a new plan with bipartisan support along with any other remaining high priority policy bills.

Alexis Glascock chairs Fennemore’s government relations and regulatory practice group and oversees government relations in Arizona. Reach her at [email protected].