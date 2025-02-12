Morning Scoop: AZ Workforce: Building Tomorrow’s Talent Ecosystem

In this edition of the Morning Scoop, we examine the key challenges facing Arizona’s workforce, including an aging labor pool, limited awareness of career pathways, and significant skills gaps. We explore how these obstacles are affecting the skilled trades sector and the broader Arizona economy. Additionally, we highlight the importance of collaboration among chambers of commerce, economic councils, and workforce boards to align training programs with regional job demands. By doing so, we can ensure a skilled workforce that meets the needs of local industries and employers.

