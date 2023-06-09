Simple solution to Rio Verde Foothills water issue 

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega should stop playing political games. Stand up and negotiate the details of a solution to help our Rio Verde Foothills neighbors. We can do so without using Scottsdale water, while making money for the use of our excess infrastructure. We don’t need to abdicate control to the state Legislature. Not a drop of Scottsdale water or a dime of Scottsdale’s money is needed to help our neighbors. (Photo by Deposit Photos)

Water is the lifeblood of Arizona’s future. Conserving this precious resource and all it provides is one of the most important issues facing the city of Scottsdale and all of Arizona.

But Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega continues to waste time and city resources fighting a deal that will not cost Scottsdale anything to be good neighbors to the people of Rio Verde Foothills. Unfortunately, Mr. Ortega suffers from a serious drought of leadership skills.

On Jan. 1, Scottsdale shut off the water to Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated area east of Scottsdale. Yet here we are in June, and folks are desperate. State lawmakers are trying to find a solution because of the mayor’s “my (way) or the highway” attitude. In December, he told the media, “Water is not a compassion game.”

The mayor argues that he’s trying to maintain local control, but he will lose local control as several bills have been introduced at the Arizona Legislature to require Scottsdale to treat and transport water to the Rio Verde Foothills. Although Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed the first bill (HB2441) to reach her desk, with her veto she promised to sign an alternative bill (HB2561) dictating terms to Scottsdale.

It isn’t clear why the mayor continues to refuse to negotiate a solution without state intervention. Statements from the city only confuse and complicate. For decades, Scottsdale provided water to residents of Rio Verde Foothills. Residents hauled water from a standpipe and Scottsdale billed each water user.

We need an adult in the room to fix this problem. While political feuds continue to fester, we need a leader willing to find a pragmatic solution.

Scottsdale told Rio Verde Foothills residents to find a new water source. They did – EPCOR, the largest private water provider in Arizona. There is one hitch. EPCOR needs three years to build the infrastructure to deliver water to the area.

So, here is the solution. For the next three years:

EPCOR supplies the water. (EPCOR is regulated by the Arizona Corporation Commission.)

Scottsdale treats and transports the water to the existing standpipe.

Only Rio Verde Foothills residents who had Scottsdale water accounts before Jan. 1 can obtain water from the standpipe. (No new wildcat developments would be supported.)

Scottsdale bills Rio Verde Foothills water users for Scottsdale infrastructure costs and EPCOR water.

Bottom line: Everything stays the same as it has been for decades, except that it is EPCOR’s water.

Mayor Ortega should stop playing political games. Stand up and negotiate the details of a solution to help our neighbors. We can do so without using Scottsdale water, while making money for the use of our excess infrastructure. We don’t need to abdicate control to the state Legislature. Not a drop of Scottsdale water or a dime of Scottsdale’s money is needed to help our neighbors.

Linda Milhaven served three terms on the Scottsdale City Council and spent her career in financial services.